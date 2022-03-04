Georgian PM signs application for EU membership

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday signed the application for European Union membership on behalf of the country.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday signed the application for European Union membership on behalf of the country, calling it a "historic day" in his address to citizens.

"It is a historic day for Georgia. Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia," said Garibashvili, stressing that the accession of Georgia into a common European family has been a long dream for Georgian people.

The Prime Minster's move follows Wednesday's statement by Irakli Kobakhidze, the ruling Georgian Dream party chairman, that the country will "immediately" apply for fast-track EU membership.

The application will soon be submitted to the EU, according to the Georgian official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday also signed an official appeal for the European Union asking for an accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.