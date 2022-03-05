News / World

Chinese envoy calls for joint efforts to ensure safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
A Chinese envoy called on parties to act with caution and work together, with the assistance of the IAEA, to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities inside Ukraine.
AFP

This screen grab taken on March 4, 2022, from a footage of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear authority shows a wide view of the Ukrainian nuclear plant.

A Chinese envoy on Friday called on parties to the Ukraine conflict to act with caution and work together, with the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities inside Ukraine.

China pays close attention to the latest developments in Ukraine and expresses its concern over the relevant reports about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

According to information the IAEA received from the Ukrainian nuclear authority, the main equipment of the nuclear power plant remains intact, and the level of radiation unchanged. China also takes note of the information and clarification provided by Russia on the relevant matters, Zhang told a Security Council emergency meeting.

Noting the Ukraine crisis is still undergoing complex changes, he said the most important thing right now is to ease tension, avoid more civilian casualties, intensify diplomatic efforts, and get back as soon as possible to the track of political settlement.

Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of direct dialogue and negotiations and have reached preliminary agreement on setting up humanitarian corridors. China welcomes this and hopes that it can facilitate better protection of civilians and help with the safe evacuation of all foreign nationals, including Chinese nationals, Zhang said.

"We encourage Russia and Ukraine to remain committed to the overall direction of political settlement, and reach a negotiated solution that accommodates the legitimate concerns of the two parties and contributes to Europe's lasting peace and security," he said.

China welcomes all diplomatic efforts conducive to a political settlement, and China has played and will continue to play a constructive role to this end.

The international community should stay cool-headed and rational, and adopt a responsible, impartial and objective attitude in order to create a sound atmosphere and conditions for direct negotiations between the parties concerned, said Zhang.

"Any action must contribute to de-escalation and diplomatic settlement, rather than adding fuel to fire, leading to further escalation and deterioration of the situation."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
