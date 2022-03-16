Ukraine, Russia to continue peace talks on Wednesday: Ukrainian negotiator

Ukraine and Russia will continue their peace talks on Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said on Tuesday.

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted.

The work in subgroups will continue during the break, he added.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on Monday via video link and continued into Tuesday.