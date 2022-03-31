News / World

China urges U.S. to stop politicizing economic, trade issues: commerce ministry

Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
The United States should immediately correct its wrong practices and stop politicizing economic and trade issues, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0

The United States should immediately correct its wrong practices and stop politicizing economic and trade issues, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The US side should provide a fair, stable and non-discriminatory market environment for companies from all over the world, including Chinese companies, to operate in the United States, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

Shu made the remarks in response to a recent move by the US Federal Communications Commission for adding two Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom (Americas) Corp. and China Mobile International USA Inc, into its so-called "List of Communications Equipment and Services That Pose A Threat to National Security."

The move is another crackdown on Chinese companies by the United States following its recent unwarranted revoking of authorization for some Chinese companies to provide telecom services in the United States, Shu said.

The US side generalized the concept of national security, limited market access for products and services and abused state power to impose sanctions and suppression on enterprises, Shu said.

The move violated the basic market principles and internationally recognized economic and trade rules, damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and consumers, including US consumers, Shu noted.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Shu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
China Mobile
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     