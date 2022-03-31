News / World

Transgender cyclist 'ineligible' to compete against female riders

AFP
  22:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
Emily Bridges has been declared ineligible to race in the women's event at the British National Omnium Championships this weekend.
AFP
  22:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
Transgender cyclist 'ineligible' to compete against female riders

Emily Bridges

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has been declared ineligible to race in the women's event at the British National Omnium Championships this weekend.

Bridges was due to compete in Derby on Saturday in a field including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

The 21-year-old had been allowed to enter under British Cycling's transgender and non-binary participation policy.

But the organization has now said it has been informed by the sport's governing body the UCI that Bridges is not eligible.

The Guardian reported that Bridges has been told she has to wait until current UCI registration as a male rider expires before she can re-register and compete as a woman.

"Under the British Cycling transgender and non-binary participation policy, Emily Bridges was due to participate in the British National Omnium Championships," British Cycling said in a statement.

"We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale that, under their current guidelines, Emily is not eligible to participate in this event."

Bridges, who won the men's points race at the British universities and colleges championships in Glasgow in February, began hormone therapy last year.

British Cycling's regulations, updated in January this year, require riders to demonstrate low testosterone levels for a 12-month period prior to competition.

The initial decision to allow Bridges to race caused major controversy, with threats of a boycott from other female riders if she was allowed to compete.

Critics say trans athletes have an unfair advantage even when testosterone levels have been lowered due to the impact of male puberty on the body.

"It would not have been fair to ask Laura Kenny and the other women cyclists that Bridges would have come up against to have to race a rival with the advantages of a biological man," said former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies.

"No amount of testosterone reduction can mitigate that, but we're being told to turn a blind eye to science and biology, to keep quiet and suck it up."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     