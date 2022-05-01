News / World

White House Correspondents' Association dinner returns after two-year hiatus

Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner returned on Saturday after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner returned on Saturday after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

US President Joe Biden attended the event and made remarks and jokes, with which he took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and conservative-learning Fox News.

"The Daily Show" host and South African comedian Trevor Noah also spoke at the gathering held at the Washington Hilton.

The black-tie gala took place despite concerns it could be another COVID-19 super-spreading event.

Dozens of individuals, including several senior Biden administration officials, tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the elite Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner in early April.

Attendees of the WHCA event must provide proof of vaccination and a same-day negative COVID-19 rapid test. Biden skipped the dinner portion.

Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious diseases expert, had decided not to attend because of personal concerns about health and safety.

"For real, people, what are we doing here? ... I mean Dr. Fauci dropped out. That should've been a pretty big sign," Noah said in his remarks.

This year's dinner was the WHCA's first since 2019 and also the first in six years to have the presence of the sitting US president.

Trump, when he was in office, declined to go to the occasion amid a contentious relationship with the media, which he often derided as "fake news."

Held for the first time in 1921, the WHCA's annual dinner is traditionally attended by the US president and first lady, as well as senior government officials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Fox News
Hilton
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     