News / World

Macron names first French female PM in three decades

AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
The French president on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as prime minister to lead his ambitious reform plans.
AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
SSI ļʱ
Macron names first French female PM in three decades
AFP

France's newly appointed Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne waves during a handover ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel Matignon, French Prime ministers' official residence, in Paris on May 16.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as prime minister to lead his ambitious reform plans, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jean Castex earlier handed his resignation to the president, part of a widely expected reshuffle to make way for a new government in the wake of Macron's reelection in April.

The last woman premier, Edith Cresson, briefly headed the Cabinet from May 1991 to April 1992 under President Francois Mitterrand.

Ending weeks of speculation, the Elysee confirmed Borne's nomination in a statement and she then headed to the Matignon residence of the premier in Paris for the handover with Castex.

The departure of Castex, who was a surprise choice for the role in 2020, enables Macron to reshape the Cabinet ahead of crucial parliamentary polls in June. The new government under Borne is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The centrist Macron will need a legislative majority to push through his domestic agenda following his reelection, with a new left-wing alliance and the far-right threatening to block his program.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks about Castex's replacement, with Macron indicating he wanted a woman with left-wing and environmental credentials.

Those criteria reflect his desire to focus on schools and health in the early part of his second term, as well as the climate crisis which he has promised to prioritize.

'High time'

Borne, 61, is seen as an able technocrat who can negotiate prudently with unions, as the president embarks on a new package of social reforms that notably include a rise in the retirement age which risks sparking protests.

A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, described Borne as a woman of "conviction, action and realization," noting her "capacity to carry out reforms."

"It was high time there was another woman," Cresson, who knows Borne personally, told BFM-TV.

"She is a remarkable person, with great experience in the public and private sectors... She's a very good choice because she's a remarkable person, not because she's a woman," she added.

She expressed amazement that it had taken France – which has never had a female head of state – so long to have another woman prime minister.

"France is very behind – not the French population but the political class," added Cresson, who was the target of numerous sexist attacks during her time in office.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     