Russia publishes long list of Americans banned from entry

  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday unveiled a long list of 963 US citizens who are permanently barred from entering Russia, including previously named US President Joe Biden.
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-21

The blacklist was formed in response to constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the hostile actions, which boomerang against Washington itself, will continue to receive a proper response.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 26 Canadian nationals are permanently banned from entering Russia in retaliation to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions, including the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
