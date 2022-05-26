News / World

Expert calls on Europe to strengthen economic cooperation with China

Xinhua
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
It is high time for Europe to establish its own China policies and foster trade relations with China, a Spanish expert has said.
Xinhua
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0

As China's growth has made the country "an attractive market" for Europe, it is high time for the continent to establish its own China policies and foster trade relations with China, a Spanish expert has said.

Saying economic cooperation with China can help Europe become stronger, Eduardo Irastorza, a professor at Spain's OBS Business School in Barcelona, told Xinhua in a recent interview that Europe needs "unified and long-term commercial strategies."

"Europe competes with quality but not quantity, and this is the competitive advantage" when trading with China, the Spanish expert noted, adding that the stability of the Chinese economy will allow Europe to be confident when making long-term agreements.

At the end of 2020, China had been the world's second largest import market for 12 consecutive years, as well as the main export destination country of many countries and regions.

Last year, China's foreign trade exceeded 6 trillion US dollars for the first time, reaching 6.05 trillion dollars, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

As a global leading trader, China has become a "developer" of great technological innovations, Irastorza said, noting that the Asian country enjoys inventive, competitive and economic advantages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     