News / World

NATO chief urged to stop spreading smearing remarks targeting China: spokesperson

Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
A Chinese FM spokesperson on Thursday urged the NATO chief to immediately stop spreading smearing remarks targeting China, and abandon the obsession with drawing ideological lines.
Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the NATO chief to immediately stop spreading smearing remarks targeting China, and abandon the obsession with drawing ideological lines.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the statement at a daily news briefing when answering a query regarding the NATO secretary general's irresponsible remarks on China recently.

Wang said that for some time, the NATO secretary general has been making groundless accusations and smearing China. He has continuously made irresponsible remarks about China's policies and hyped up the so-called "China threat" theory. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns these kinds of actions.

"It is a typical double standard for NATO to call on its members to increase their military spending at or above 2 percent of GDP while criticizing China's normal national defense and military modernization," Wang said.

Noting that China is committed to the path of peaceful development, Wang added China's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP has been kept at around 1.3 percent for a long time, far below the world average.

"Unlike some NATO countries, China never uses force to threaten other countries, engages in military alliances, exports ideology to other countries, puts its hands into other countries' homes, initiates trade wars, or arbitrarily suppresses other countries' businesses. How can China threaten the security of NATO?" He said.

Although NATO has repeatedly claimed that its positioning as a regional alliance remains unchanged, it has continued to enter the Asia-Pacific region in recent years. Some members of NATO have been sending planes and warships to China's adjacent waters for military exercises, with an aim to provoke tensions and contradictions, Wang added.

He said that NATO has been transgressing regions and fields and clamoring for a new Cold War of bloc confrontation. This gives ample reason for high vigilance and firm opposition from the international community.

"We urge the NATO secretary general to stop spreading smearing remarks targeting China and abandon the obsession with drawing ideological lines," Wang said.

NATO has disrupted Europe. It should stop trying to destabilize Asia and the whole world, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     