News / World

Queen Elizabeth II vows to keep serving after 70-yr reign

Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, on Sunday vowed to keep serving the people after celebrations for her 70 years of reign.
Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Queen Elizabeth II vows to keep serving after 70-yr reign
AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd from Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, on Sunday vowed to keep serving the people after celebrations for her 70 years of reign.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow... But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," the 96-year-old monarch said in a statement, capping the four-day national celebrations.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London for celebrations that include military parades, concerts and cultural shows.

The Queen briefly appeared Sunday afternoon on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, her royal residence in central London, at the end of daylong pageant featuring street arts, music and carnival in central London.

She missed a thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday and a star-studded concert and light show outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday due to her mobility issue after appearing on the Palace's balcony for Trooping the Color on Thursday.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     