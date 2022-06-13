News / World

FedEx Express launches new cargo route linking Beijing, Paris

FedEx Express has launched a new air cargo route between Beijing and Paris in a bid to enhance services between China and Europe, according to FedEx Express China Monday.

With the enhanced air cargo express delivery services, FedEx is able to further stimulate growth in trade between China and Europe, said FedEx Express China.

"The new route will help importers and exporters on both sides build more nimble supply chains and give them better access to new markets," said Kawal Preet, president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region at FedEx Express.

The new route is carried by Boeing 777 freighters shuttling between Beijing and Paris, stopping by Osaka, Japan. A total of 10 round-trip cargo flights will serve on the route weekly from Tuesday to Saturday.

It has increased the weekly cargo capacity between China and Europe by around 400 tons, offering a more flexible timetable and enhanced capacity for customers to arrange their shipments, according to the express company.

FedEx operates more than 300 weekly flights in and out of the Chinese mainland with its Asia-Pacific hub in Guangzhou, international express and cargo hub in Shanghai, and four major international gateway operations in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

