News / World

Scientists design two-in-one antibodies against COVID-19 variants

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
Chinese and US scientists have developed two cocktail antibodies against COVID-19 that may deliver a one-two punch to infections caused by the prevalent Omicron variant.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0

Chinese scientists and their US counterparts have developed two cocktail antibodies against COVID-19 that may deliver a one-two punch to infections caused by the prevalent Omicron variant.

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio designed bivalent nanobodies that can provide broad-spectrum protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including Omicron.

These variants with adaptive mutations have caused fresh outbreaks even amongst vaccinated populations.

In the two new experimental medicines, the researchers fused an antibody called aRBD-2 with another two aRBD-5 and aRBD-7, respectively, according to the study published recently in the journal Cell Research.

The detection of their crystal structures reveals that those three nanobodies can neutralize the coronavirus by binding with a highly-conserved place in the virus's spike protein, according to the study.

Furthermore, aRBD-5 and aRBD-7 are capable of binding to a less-conserved place in the virus protein, thus effectively enhancing the overall binding affinity of the two-in-one antibodies.

The cellular assays demonstrated that the two combined nanobodies, aRBD-2-5 and aRBD-2-7, retain strong neutralization activity against all the tested major variants, including Omicron BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2.

In a Syrian golden hamster model, aRBD-2-5 works to eliminate Omicron BA.1 virus, according to the study.

The strategy provides new solutions in the development of broad-spectrum therapeutic antibodies for COVID-19, the researchers said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     