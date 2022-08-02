Indonesian police thwart crystal meth smuggling in South Kalimantan

Indonesian police thwarted the smuggling of 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine controlled by an inmate from a prison in South Kalimantan, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Indonesian police thwarted the smuggling of 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine controlled by an inmate from a prison in South Kalimantan, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Director of Narcotics Investigation of the South Kalimantan Police, Tri Wahyudi, said the methamphetamine was sent from the international network of the golden triangle, the largest drug-producing region in Southeast Asia located in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.

The suspects received orders for the delivery of methamphetamine from an inmate in prison who promised a salary of 50 million rupiahs (US$3,300), Wahyudi added.

An investigation is underway.