NASA scrubs second launch for Artemis I moon mission

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B as rain clouds move into the area before its rescheduled debut test launch.

NASA scrubbed its second launch attempt of the Artemis I lunar mission on Saturday due to a leak issue.

Artemis I is the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems, involving the Orion spacecraft, a Space Launch System rocket and the ground systems at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The second launch attempt was set for 2:17pm Eastern Day Time (1817 GMT) on Saturday, after the first attempt initially scheduled for August 29 was called off due to an engine issue.

"During tanking of the Artemis I mission on Saturday morning, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch (20.3 cm) quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket," NASA tweeted.

"Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful," it tweeted in another post.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the Moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
