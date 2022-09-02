News / World

Poland to seek trillion dollar war reparations from Germany for WWII

Poland would seek 6.2 trillion zloty (US$1.31 trillion) in compensation from Germany for the destruction caused by the Nazis during World War II.
In this file photo, Poland's Law and Justice party (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski attends an election meeting in Stalowa Wola, Poland, on August 18, 2019.

Poland's ruling party leader said on Thursday that his country would seek 6.2 trillion zloty (US$1.31 trillion) in compensation from Germany for the destruction caused by the Nazis during World War II.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, made the claim at a ceremony presenting a report over Poland's losses from the German invasion.

Kaczynski said that although the reparations process would be "lengthy and difficult," the issue was to "gain damages for everything that Germany, that the German state, that the German nation, did in Poland in the years 1939-1945."

He added that "dozens of countries around the world ... have received damages from Germany while Poland has not," which he attributed to a lack of initiative.

Kaczynski said a general principle applied in international relations whereby if one state does another great harm, it must make good for that harm.

"And there is no reason why Poland has been excluded from the action of that principle," he said.

Around 6 million Poles, including 3 million Polish Jews, were killed during World War II, and the capital Warsaw was leveled following a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died, according to a Reuters report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
