News / World

Argentine business, economic leaders condemn failed attack on VP

Xinhua
  12:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
Argentine business and economic leaders on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of the country's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
Xinhua
  12:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
Argentine business, economic leaders condemn failed attack on VP
AFP

Aerial view of supporters of Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gathered at Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires on September 2, 2022. Messages of shock and solidarity poured in from around the world Friday after a man tried to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner in an attack captured on video.

Argentine business and economic leaders on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of the country's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Late Thursday, a man pointed a gun at Fernandez's face as she was outside her home, surrounded by a crowd of supporters. The weapon reportedly got jammed, foiling the shooting.

The suspect, who is in custody, has been identified as 35-year-old Brazilian national Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel.

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa and other Cabinet members expressed their solidarity with Fernandez.

"When hate and violence prevail over the debate of ideas, they destroy societies and generate situations like today's: an assassination attempt," Massa posted on social media.

"All my solidarity with Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and her family, and my wish that all responsibilities be determined," added Massa.

The country's leading business groups also condemned the attack, and pledged to pursue dialogue between political camps and strengthen democracy.

The Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) ratified in a statement its commitment to "peace, dialogue and basic consensus that will allow the country to move forward."

"We call on all sectors of society to end antinomies and to hold debates within the framework of democracy," the UIA said.

The Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC) expressed "its strongest condemnation of the attempted assassination, while advocating that justice act independently and quickly in order to clarify the unfortunate act and punish the guilty."

"The natural differences inherent in any community must be resolved without falling into violence of any kind, permanently betting on dialogue and the search for consensus," the CAC said.

Similarly, the General Business Confederation of the Argentine Republic called the attack "an unprecedented event in Argentine democratic history and cannot be repeated."

Political tensions have been surging in the South American country since a federal prosecutor on August 22 requested a 12-year prison sentence for Fernandez for alleged corruption when she was president of the nation.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez convened leaders of various sectors, including trade unions, business groups, and religious organizations, to a meeting at government headquarters on Friday afternoon "to build a broad consensus against hate speech and violence," his office said.

In an address to the nation, the president said the incident "is the most serious that has occurred" since the country regained democracy in 1983.

Meanwhile, the public was invited to participate in a Friday rally in downtown Buenos Aires in defense of democracy and in solidarity with the vice president.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     