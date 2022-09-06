News / World

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses backup power line: IAEA

Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is disconnected from its backup power line but continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor.
Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses backup power line: IAEA
AFP

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi talks to the press on a road outside Zaporizhzhia city, after his visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on September 1, 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is disconnected from its backup power line on Monday but continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, citing information from Ukraine.

The IAEA said in a statement that the backup power line, linking the Zaporizhzhia plant and a nearby thermal power station, was "deliberately disconnected" earlier in the day to "extinguish a fire, but the line itself was not damaged."

The reserve line had been used to deliver electricity from the Zaporizhzhia plant to the grid, as the plant had lost connection to all four main external power lines by Friday.

The IAEA said it was informed by Ukraine that the backup line will be reconnected once the fire has been extinguished. The plant's Ukrainian staff also plans to repair the main external power line that went down on Friday, but the process "would take several days."

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi led an expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant last week. Six of those experts remained at the facility after the mission completed a visit last Thursday.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday that four experts left the Zaporizhzhia plant earlier in the day as planned, and two others are staying to maintain a continuous IAEA presence, "enabling the agency to observe the situation there and provide independent assessments."

Grossi will issue a report Tuesday on the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine, including the findings from the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant. He will also brief the UN Security Council about the mission later that day, said the statement.

The Zaporizhzhia, one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, while its Ukrainian staff has continued to operate it.

In recent weeks, the site of the plant has been attacked by shelling, sparking international concerns about its safety. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other over the strikes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     