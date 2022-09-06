News / World

France, Germany to help each other through energy crisis

Xinhua
  10:03 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France and Germany will help each other through the energy crisis and get by the upcoming winter.
Xinhua
  10:03 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
France, Germany to help each other through energy crisis
AFP

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses media following a conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the energy crisis via video link at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on September 5, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France and Germany will help each other through the energy crisis and get by the upcoming winter.

Speaking at a press briefing after a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron said France is ready to deliver more gas to Germany while the latter will offer more electricity to France if the current energy crisis persists in winter.

"We are going to finalize the gas connections in order to be able to deliver gas to Germany...It (Germany) will be ready to produce more electricity to bring to us in extreme situations," Macron said.

The French president said that he was in favor of solidarity measures at the European level to deal with the current energy crisis.

"We are in favor of common gas purchasing practices that will make it possible to buy cheaper," he explained.

However, he said there was "no need" for a gas pipeline linking France and Spain.

Concerning the high energy prices in Europe, Macron proposed to set up control mechanisms for speculative operations at the European level.

Days ahead of a European Union energy ministers' meeting, Macron said that he supports a price cap on gas purchased from Russia at the EU level.

Macron assured his countrymen that France is not in a situation for energy rationing, but called on people to limit heating to 19 degrees Celsius to save energy.

"If we collectively know how to behave more soberly and save energy everywhere, then there will be no rationing or cuts," he stressed.

On Friday, Macron chaired a Defense Council meeting on the energy crisis. French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said after the meeting that France's gas reserves were 92 percent full in preparation for possible shortages this winter.

According to the minister, 32 of the country's fleet of 56 nuclear reactors are currently offline for routine maintenance, but French multinational electric utility company EDF has committed to restarting all of them for this winter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     