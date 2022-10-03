Brazilian presidential election goes to runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the presidential runoff on October 30.

AFP

With about 99.6 percent of voting machines counted, Lula had 48.3 percent of valid votes, compared to 43.3 percent for Bolsonaro, the TSE said, putting a first-round victory out of reach.

President of the TSE Alexandre de Moraes said earlier that the day passed normally without major incidents.

A total of 156.4 million Brazilians were eligible to vote in the elections for president, vice president, governors, senators, and federal and state deputies.

According to the Brazilian electoral law, a candidate must obtain more than half of the votes to be elected in the first round.