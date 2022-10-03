News / World

Brazilian presidential election goes to runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the presidential runoff on October 30.
Supporters of Brazilian former president (2003-2010) and candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva react as they watch the vote count of the legislative and presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 2, 2022.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the presidential runoff on October 30, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced on Sunday.

With about 99.6 percent of voting machines counted, Lula had 48.3 percent of valid votes, compared to 43.3 percent for Bolsonaro, the TSE said, putting a first-round victory out of reach.

President of the TSE Alexandre de Moraes said earlier that the day passed normally without major incidents.

A total of 156.4 million Brazilians were eligible to vote in the elections for president, vice president, governors, senators, and federal and state deputies.

According to the Brazilian electoral law, a candidate must obtain more than half of the votes to be elected in the first round.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
