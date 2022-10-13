China urges developed nations to honor climate financing commitments to Africa

China's envoy on Wednesday urged developed countries to honor their climate financing commitments to Africa during a UN debate.

Helping Africa cope with climate change is not about how loudly one chants slogans, but rather about the commitments being fulfilled and Africa's needs being met, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations told the UN Security Council debate on climate and security in Africa.

Developed nations have pledged to provide 100-billion-U.S. dollar annual climate financing to developing countries. European countries have also pledged to double financing support to climate projects in poverty-stricken African countries by 2025.

These pledges cannot and must not be just lip service. Historical arrears must be made up as soon as possible. A new collective quantitative goal should be defined, so that African countries can receive actual funds needed to carry out work that produces tangible results, Dai said.

He added that the international financial institutions and climate finance platforms should also lower financing threshold to ensure that the climate finance is accessible to Africa in a fair way.

Lately, when it comes to climate change issues, the vacillation and retrogression on the part of some developed countries is a cause for concern, the envoy said, emphasizing the need for international equity and justice on climate issues.

Many countries in Africa are still at the early stage of industrialization, facing the dual task of socioeconomic development and climate change response. Developed countries, on the other hand, have already achieved industrialization, Dai said.

"Asking Africa and other developing countries to assume the same climate responsibilities as developed countries goes against international equity and justice," he said.

To meet the temperature control target set by The Paris Agreement, developed countries should take the lead in drastically reducing emissions and significantly moving up the date to achieve carbon neutrality, so as to provide development space for Africa and other developing countries, said the envoy.

He also noted that China's support to Africa in combating and tackling climate change has been consistent and ever-present.

China in September organized a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, where a proposal was made to promote the global clean energy cooperation partnership. Among the first projects is the cooperation on climate change response and green development in 19 African countries, said Dai.