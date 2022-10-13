﻿
News / World

China urges developed nations to honor climate financing commitments to Africa

Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2022-10-13       0
China's envoy on Wednesday urged developed countries to honor their climate financing commitments to Africa during a UN debate.
Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2022-10-13       0

China's envoy on Wednesday urged developed countries to honor their climate financing commitments to Africa during a UN debate.

Helping Africa cope with climate change is not about how loudly one chants slogans, but rather about the commitments being fulfilled and Africa's needs being met, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations told the UN Security Council debate on climate and security in Africa.

Developed nations have pledged to provide 100-billion-U.S. dollar annual climate financing to developing countries. European countries have also pledged to double financing support to climate projects in poverty-stricken African countries by 2025.

These pledges cannot and must not be just lip service. Historical arrears must be made up as soon as possible. A new collective quantitative goal should be defined, so that African countries can receive actual funds needed to carry out work that produces tangible results, Dai said.

He added that the international financial institutions and climate finance platforms should also lower financing threshold to ensure that the climate finance is accessible to Africa in a fair way.

Lately, when it comes to climate change issues, the vacillation and retrogression on the part of some developed countries is a cause for concern, the envoy said, emphasizing the need for international equity and justice on climate issues.

Many countries in Africa are still at the early stage of industrialization, facing the dual task of socioeconomic development and climate change response. Developed countries, on the other hand, have already achieved industrialization, Dai said.

"Asking Africa and other developing countries to assume the same climate responsibilities as developed countries goes against international equity and justice," he said.

To meet the temperature control target set by The Paris Agreement, developed countries should take the lead in drastically reducing emissions and significantly moving up the date to achieve carbon neutrality, so as to provide development space for Africa and other developing countries, said the envoy.

He also noted that China's support to Africa in combating and tackling climate change has been consistent and ever-present.

China in September organized a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, where a proposal was made to promote the global clean energy cooperation partnership. Among the first projects is the cooperation on climate change response and green development in 19 African countries, said Dai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     