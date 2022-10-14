﻿
News / World

Ukraine seeks to expand product range for exports via seaports

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0
Ukraine considered expanding the range of goods for exports via its seaports and stands ready to discuss the issue with Türkiye, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0

Ukraine has considered expanding the range of goods for exports via its seaports and stands ready to discuss the issue with Türkiye, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday.

"We are raising a question about the possibility of expanding the range of export of goods from Ukraine in the future," Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar was cited by the media outlet as saying.

Currently, the "green corridor" from the Ukrainian ports is working smoothly under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Bodnar said.

Soon Ukraine and Türkiye are due to hold talks over the extension of the deal, Bodnar said.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

Since the deal came into effect, a total of 331 vessels carrying 7.38 million tons of agricultural products have departed from the Ukrainian ports to the countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, according to Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry.

The agreement is due to expire on November 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     