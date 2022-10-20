﻿
UK PM resigns, successor to be elected next week

  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-20
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday her resignation as Conservative Party leader after just six weeks in power.
CFP

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20, 2022 to announce her resignation.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday her resignation as Conservative Party leader after just six weeks in power and said her successor would be elected by the end of next week.

"I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said.

A leadership election for MPs to select her successor will be "completed within the next week," she added.

