ITU looks forward to further cooperation with China: secretary-general

Xinhua
  13:41 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with China, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin has said.
Imaginechina

Zhao Houlin, secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union speaks on stage on the opening day of the ITU Telecom World 2019 conference in Hungexpo Fair Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on September 9, 2019.

China has made historic achievements in fields including poverty eradication, science and technology during the past decade, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with China, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin has said.

In a recent joint interview with Chinese media, Zhao said China has become an innovative power with world-renowned achievements in science and technology innovation such as successful collection of lunar samples, Mars exploration and quantum communication, and there are broad prospects for cooperation between ITU and China in deep space exploration, quantum communication, chip security as well as other scientific and technological innovations.

"If new technologies want to be applied in the global market, most of them cannot be separated from the support of radio communication technology. The ITU, as the global authority on radio technology coordination and management, hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side in this regard," he said.

Zhao said ITU and China have maintained a long-term cooperative relationship. China has, especially during the past decade, provided many advanced technical solutions to ITU and contributed Chinese wisdom.

At the just-concluded ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022, China was re-elected to the ITU Council, and Chinese experts were successfully elected to the Radio Regulations Committee, which fully reflected the ITU's recognition of China's contribution, he said.

The ITU secretary-general also noted that his organization has signed a cooperation agreement with China on the Belt and Road Initiative, which has also yielded concrete results.

The COVID-19 pandemic, regional conflicts and economic uncertainties brought challenges to the world today, Zhao said, adding that at such a historical moment, all parties would like to hear the voice and suggestions from China.

He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has drawn up a blueprint for the country and proposed Chinese solutions for global development.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the CPC emphasized that China has put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, which China is willing to work with the international community to implement, and "that has received wide attention from the media and praise from the people," Zhao said.

He hoped that the ITU would strengthen cooperation with China to make greater contributions to building a human community with a shared future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
CPC
Special Reports
Follow Us

