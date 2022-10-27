﻿
News / World

Situation for German exporters 'remains difficult': ifo Institute

Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
The situation for exporters in Germany "remains difficult" and sentiment among them "has improved a bit" only in October, the ifo Institute for Economic Research said.
Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0

The situation for exporters in Germany "remains difficult" and sentiment among them "has improved a bit" only in October, the ifo Institute for Economic Research said on Wednesday.

The "high level of uncertainty is causing a reluctance among international customers to place new orders," the institute's President, Clemens Fuest, said in a statement.

The ifo Export Expectations rose to minus 5.3 points in October, up from minus 6.0 points the month before. The index is based on around 2,300 monthly reports by German manufacturing companies.

Germany's important automobile industry has suffered a significant setback. "Following their recent sunny outlook, they now no longer expect any growth in their international business," the institute noted.

The situation remains difficult for energy-intensive sectors, such as chemicals, glassware and metal production, and food exporters also foresee a decline in exports.

Only Germany's beverage industry and manufacturers of electronic equipment expect to see "significant growth" in exports.

In the first eight months of the year, exports by the German electro and digital industry rose by almost 8 percent to 156.8 billion euros (US$157 billion), according to the industry association ZVEI.

In the coming year, industry exports could "lose momentum, as the economic outlook in many customer countries and regions has clouded over," a ZVEI spokesperson told Xinhua on Wednesday. The low euro exchange rate, however, could "possibly have a positive effect."

Despite disrupted supply chains and uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany's exports to countries outside the European Union in September went up 0.8 percent month-on-month, according to provisional data by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The United States remained the biggest customer for German companies as exports in September increased by 44 percent year-on-year to 15.4 billion euros, according to Destatis. At the same time, exports to China grew by 8.5 percent and reached 9.2 billion euros.

The latest forecast for global trade in October by the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) shows a "more robust development" than in previous months. "Trade is tending to increase," the institute said on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     