South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday that a deadly stampede at a Halloween event which killed at least 149 people and injured scores more "should not have happened".

"In the centre of Seoul, a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened," Yoon said in a national address, vowing to "thoroughly investigate" the incident and ensure it could never happen again.