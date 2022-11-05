Interview: Sino-German business ties continue to build strong bridges: BMW CEO

Chinese and German business ties can continue to build strong bridges between the two countries, Oliver Zipse, chairman of BMW AG, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Zipse accompanied German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to China Friday, the Chancellor's first China trip after taking office last December.

"This visit sends a strong signal towards reinforcing economic cooperation between China and Germany," Zipse said.

"At the BMW Group, we see tremendous potential in continuing to build strong ties and foster cooperation between China and Germany. I am looking forward to many such opportunities in the future," he noted.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. Zipse said that "this is a partnership that can even further grow, develop and improve."

The BMW senior management considered that China has established one of the world's most comprehensive industrial base and supply chain, plus a large population of capable workers and talents.

"China is a main driver in many of our strategic areas namely digitalization, electrification and sustainability. And it will remain one of our most strategically important markets," he added.

In 2021, China's passenger vehicle market posted a year-on-year growth of 4.4 percent. In total, 846,000 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to Chinese customers, 8.9 percent more than in 2020, making this a new sales record for the second consecutive year in BMW's largest single market.

"The recent messages from the Chinese government on continuing to attract foreign investment, expand opening-up and drive innovation are encouraging. We are optimistic about the medium- and long-term prospects of the Chinese market," Zipse said.

"The BMW Group is unwaveringly committed to China and will continue its win-win-partnerships with local companies," he noted.