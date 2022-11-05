Ukrainian president meets with US national security adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met with visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss further US support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met with visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss further US support for Ukraine, Zelensky's press service reported.

At the talks, the parties talked about US assistance for Ukraine in the defense sector, and the ways to increase Ukraine's capabilities to protect critical infrastructure.

Zelensky and Sullivan also discussed financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan met with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, and held a conversation via video call with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.

Sullivan was briefed on the operational situation at the front and the key needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular regarding airspace protection.