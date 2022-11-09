﻿
Winning ticket for US$2.04b Powerball jackpot sold in US California

Xinhua
The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of US$1.9 billion to US$2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world's largest lottery prize.
AFP

In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 7, 2022, in Washington, DC.

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in the US state of California for the record US$2.04 billion, authorities said on Tuesday.

Lottery officials confirmed in a tweet Tuesday morning that "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire."

"One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," said the tweet.

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of US$1.9 billion to US$2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world's largest lottery prize, according to California Lottery officials.

This grand prize was reportedly the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in US lottery history. The previous Powerball record of US$1.586 billion was set in 2016 and shared by three ticket holders.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
