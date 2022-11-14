﻿
Ebola spreads to eastern Uganda: official

  11:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-14
Uganda's Ministry of Health said that Ebola has spread to the eastern part of the country beyond the epicenter in the central region.
Ruth Aceng, minister of health, tweeted Sunday that a confirmed fatal case, who is a 45-year-old male, has been reported in the Jinja district of eastern Uganda.

The confirmed fatal case died at his home on November 10, Aceng tweeted.

According to her tweets, the confirmed case was linked to a probable case, his brother, who traveled to Jinja from the Ugandan capital Kampala where he was said to have contracted the disease, and died on November 3 after falling ill for 10 days in the Jinja district.

Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations have been activated, Aceng added.

Ministry of Health figures as of November 6 showed that the country had registered 135 confirmed cases since the outbreak was reported on September 20.

