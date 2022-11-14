﻿
News / World

Senior Chinese legislator addresses high-level dialogue of Paris Peace Forum

Xinhua
  11:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
Chen Zhu, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a keynote speech during a high-level dialogue of the Paris Peace Forum on Friday.
Xinhua
  11:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0

Chen Zhu, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a keynote speech during a high-level dialogue of the Paris Peace Forum on Friday.

At France's invitation, Chen attended the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the forum on the same day.

Noting that public health is the language of peace transcending national boundaries, Chen said Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for building a global community of health for all shows how to prevent and respond to global public health crises.

Facing public health emergencies, all parties should seek truths from facts and prevent the politicization of the pandemic and stigmatization of the virus, he said.

Chen said that China always advocates true multilateralism and supports the leading role of the United Nations and the World Health Organization in improving global health governance.

During his stay in France, Chen Zhu also met with First Vice President of the French Senate Roger Karoutchi, Vice President of the French National Assembly Naima Moutchou, former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and former President of the French National Assembly Richard Ferrand.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     