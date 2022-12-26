﻿
News / World

Death toll from S. Africa's gas explosion rises to 15

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
On Saturday morning, a truck carrying gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, resulting in fire and explosion.
Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0

The death toll caused by a gas explosion that occurred in South Africa's Boksburg has risen to 15 as of Sunday morning, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, a truck carrying gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, resulting in fire and explosion.

A total of 24 patients and 13 staff members at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, which is 100 meters from the scene of the incident, were injured. "Sadly, among the injured staff members, a driver and two nurses have passed on," Phaahla said.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the gas tanker driver was arrested on Sunday at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for injuries.

"The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, and negligent causing of an explosion resulting in deaths and malicious damages to property," Muridili said, adding that the driver will appear at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on December 28.

A report about the damages and what needs to be done will be released next week, Phaahla said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     