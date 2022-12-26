S.Korean fighter jet crashes in northeastern region

The two pilots aboard escaped safely and were transferred to a nearby hospital. The combat plane fell in a field, and no civilian casualty has been reported yet.

A fighter jet of the South Korean air force crashed in the country's northeastern region, with two pilots escaping safely from the jet, Yonhap news agency said Monday.

The fighter, presumed to be a KA-1 light attack aircraft, crashed in Hoengseong county, some 140 km east of Seoul, at about 11:40 am local time (0240 GMT).

The two pilots aboard escaped safely and were transferred to a nearby hospital. The combat plane fell in a field, and no civilian casualty has been reported yet.

The military authorities were reportedly investigating the exact cause of the crash.