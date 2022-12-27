Ex-S.Korean President Lee Myung-bak granted special presidential pardon

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday granted his special pardons to former President Lee Myung-bak as well as some other politicians and former government officials

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday granted his special pardons to former President Lee Myung-bak as well as some other politicians and former government officials, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Lee, who had served a single, five-year presidency until February 2013, was sentenced in October 2020 to 17 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement, but his sentence has been put on hold since June for his health problems.

With the special pardon to be effective on Wednesday, Lee will be exempted from the remaining 15 years in prison.

It marked the second presidential pardon that Yoon has granted since he took office in May.