﻿
News / World

Partisan politics in US leads to the cruel treatment of migrants on freezing Christmas Eve

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2022-12-27       0
On the coldest Christmas Eve ever recorded in Washington, D.C., roughly 140 migrants were dropped off outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2022-12-27       0
Partisan politics in US leads to the cruel treatment of migrants on freezing Christmas Eve
Xinhua

This photo was taken on December 22, 2022, and shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States.

On the coldest Christmas Eve ever recorded in Washington, D.C., roughly 140 migrants were dropped off outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The migrants, including women and children, reportedly arrived in three buses at the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives in the US capital, on Saturday night.

Migrants Freezing in Winter

The arrivals included asylum seekers from a number of Central American and Caribbean countries. Some of them were not wearing adequate winter clothes while Washington, D.C. was witnessing the coldest Christmas in more than two decades.

According to videos circulated on social media, the migrants – allegedly sent from the US state of Texas – were given white blankets to keep themselves warm while waiting to be transferred to a local church.

Washington, D.C. had a cold weather emergency alert in place throughout the Christmas weekend due to a historic winter storm, with government officials asking residents to limit their time outdoors and dress warmly.

Amy Fischer, the organizer of a US migrant aid network, said that the migrants "don't have coats" and that "they don't have clothes for this kind of weather, and they're freezing."

Partisan politics in US leads to the cruel treatment of migrants on freezing Christmas Eve
Xinhua

Migrants seeking asylum line up at a checkpoint in Eagle Pass, Texas, the United States, on October 9, 2022.

Texas Governor behind Ruthless Move

Fischer's network tweeted on Sunday that it was Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused the shelter-seekers outside the official residence of Harris in freezing cold.

Abbott is among at least three Republican governors who have transferred migrants from their states to cities led by Democrats this year to protest US President Joe Biden's immigration policies and what they called federal inaction to secure America's southern border.

His office said last month that the Texas state government is "taking aggressive action to aid border communities," including busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan pointed a finger at the Abbott administration, calling the busing of migrants "a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt."

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities," Hasan said.

Partisan politics in US leads to the cruel treatment of migrants on freezing Christmas Eve
Xinhua

A bus carrying migrants departs from a US Border Patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, the United States, on October 9, 2022.

Victims of US Partisan Politics

While the White House spokesperson claimed that the federal government has done what is needed to tackle the immigrant issue, state government like Abbott's continues complaining about the administration's failure on the problem.

"We are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office," Hasan said. "But these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger."

Abbott's spokesperson, Renae Eze, responded in a statement on Monday that "the White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night."

Eze stated: "These migrants willingly chose to go to Washington, D.C., having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination."

Abbott penned a letter to Biden last week, demanding that his administration "immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis", particularly in El Paso, a border city with Mexico.

"These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government – house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day," the letter read.

"The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas," Abbott wrote, urging the US president to defend the borders and regulate the nation's immigration.

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is tasked with protecting the country's borders, said in a statement on Saturday: "Individuals and families attempting to enter without authorization are being expelled, as required by court order under the Title 42 public health authority, or placed into removal proceedings."

The DHS referred to a policy that allows US border officials to swiftly expel migrants and asylum-seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court temporarily halted the expiration of Title 42.

Abbott's office said thousands of individuals illegally cross into Texas every day and those numbers are expected to increase if Title 42 expulsions end.

"Texas is left to pick up the pieces of the border disaster caused by the Biden administration," Abbott said in an interview with Fox News.

Biden previously accused Abbott and other Republican state officials of "playing politics with human beings."

"What they're doing is simply wrong," he said during an event in September. "It's reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border."

According to Alejandro Portes, a University of Miami law professor, there are 12 million undocumented immigrants already in the US and every attempt to bring about some process of regularization has been blocked in Congress by the far-right wing of the Republican Party over the past several administrations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Fox News
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     