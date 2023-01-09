Brazilian president condemns Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of Brazil seats of power

Brazilian President condemned the invasion of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro into the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

CFP

They would be punished "with the full force of law," Lula said.

Local media reported Brazilian security forces have retaken the national Congress building from the rioters, while operations were still underway in the Supreme Court headquarters and the presidential offices.