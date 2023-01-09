﻿
News / World

Biden arrives in Mexico for North American leaders' summit

AFP
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau one-on-one and also together in what's dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit.
AFP
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
SSI ļʱ

US President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico on Sunday for talks on migration and drug trafficking as well as a North American leaders' summit.

Biden arrived at Mexico City's new international airport, Felipe Angeles, located north of the capital, after a politically charged stop at the southern US border, his first since taking office.

He received a red-carpet welcome from his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who then joined Biden in his armored limousine for the journey from the airport.

Biden will meet on Monday and Tuesday with Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau one-on-one and also together, in what's dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit.

While trade and environmental issues are also on the table, Biden has put a surge in irregular migration and dangerous drug smuggling front and center of his trip, his first to Mexico as president.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     