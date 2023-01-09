Biden arrives in Mexico for North American leaders' summit

Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau one-on-one and also together in what's dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico on Sunday for talks on migration and drug trafficking as well as a North American leaders' summit.

Biden arrived at Mexico City's new international airport, Felipe Angeles, located north of the capital, after a politically charged stop at the southern US border, his first since taking office.

He received a red-carpet welcome from his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who then joined Biden in his armored limousine for the journey from the airport.

Biden will meet on Monday and Tuesday with Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau one-on-one and also together, in what's dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit.

While trade and environmental issues are also on the table, Biden has put a surge in irregular migration and dangerous drug smuggling front and center of his trip, his first to Mexico as president.