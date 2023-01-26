8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan: China's state media

Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat told state media Thursday.

"Eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese," China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN.