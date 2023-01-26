8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan: China's state media
15:32 UTC+8, 2023-01-26 0
Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat told state media Thursday.
"Eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese," China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN.
Source: AFP Editor: Wang Qingchu
