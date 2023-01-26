Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8: NHK

Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus, NHK public broadcaster said.

Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.

The government last revised coronavirus measures in May 2022.