Western tank deliveries 'direct involvement' in Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

AFP
  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-26
A decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict after Berlin and Washington approved the weapons for Kiev.
Western tank deliveries 'direct involvement' in Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stands in front of a Puma tank as he addresses troops of the German armed forces Bundeswehr at a military training area in Altengrabow near Moeckern, eastern Germany, on January 26.

The Kremlin said Thursday that a decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict after Berlin and Washington approved the weapons for Kiev.

"European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
