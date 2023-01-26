Western tank deliveries 'direct involvement' in Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

A decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict after Berlin and Washington approved the weapons for Kiev.

AFP

"European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.