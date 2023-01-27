﻿
News / World

Death toll rises to 16 after tropical storm Cheneso hits Madagascar

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0
In addition, 55,421 people were affected in 15 regions.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0

The death toll has risen to 16 with 19 people still missing after the strong tropical storm Cheneso hit Madagascar, according to the latest report released Thursday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

In addition, 55,421 people were affected in 15 regions; among them, 25,678 people have been relocated, said the BNGRC, adding that 13,356 houses were flooded and 500 others destroyed.

Cheneso made landfall on January 19 on the northeastern coast of the Indian Ocean island country and moved toward the southwest.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cheneso was located 175 km west of the western coast of Madagascar, according to the latest cyclone bulletin issued by Meteo Madagascar. It is moving slowly southwest at a speed of 7 km/h and will move more than 130 km away from the coast in the next two days.

As a result, the yellow alert remains in effect for areas in the south and southwest of the country; rainfall of 40 mm to 80 mm in 24 hours will persist, it was reported.

Heavy rains are still expected on the western coast of the country, warned Meteo Madagascar.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     