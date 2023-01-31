﻿
News / World

Biden says 'no' to sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Xinhua
  09:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he won't approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Xinhua
  09:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he won't approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"No," Biden said in response to a question about the possibility of such a decision.

As he spoke, Biden arrived back at the White House from a trip to Baltimore, Maryland. Biden also said he was planning to visit Poland but didn't yet know when.

The president's remarks came as debate picked up steam over whether to arm Ukraine, which has been in conflict with Russia for nearly a year, with Western-made fighter jets.

Asked about the administration's decision on potential delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said during an appearance on MSNBC last Thursday that "we have not ruled in or out any specific systems."

"We have tried to tailor our assistance to the phase of the fight that the Ukrainians are in. I don't have an announcement to make one way or the other," he added.

Albeit a constant request from the authorities in Kiev, fighter jets have long been regarded by the West as a taboo in terms of military assistance for Ukraine, for fear that such deliveries would lead to an uncontrollable escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter last Wednesday that securing the provision of Western-type fighter jets are among the "new tasks ahead" for Ukraine. On the same day, the United States and Germany announced their respective decisions to send combat tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine's plea for fighter jets met with refusal from Germany, whose chancellor, Olaf Scholz, recently said combat aircraft is not an item on Berlin's list of weapons for Ukraine.

"The question of combat aircraft does not arise at all," Scholz said in an interview with Tagesspiegel published on Sunday. "I can only advise against entering into a constant competition to outbid each other when it comes to weapons systems."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     