President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly to Visit China
17:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-31 0
At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi will visit China from February 1 to 4, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
