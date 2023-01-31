﻿
President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly to Visit China

At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi will visit China from February 1 to 4.
CFP

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi addresses to media persons at the UN House in New Delhi, India on January 30.

At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi will visit China from February 1 to 4, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.

