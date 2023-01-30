﻿
News / World

At least 17 killed, 70 wounded in mosque blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
At least 17 people were killed and 70 others wounded after a powerful blast hit a mosque in Pakistan's northwest Peshawar city on Monday, police and hospital officials said.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
At least 17 killed, 70 wounded in mosque blast in Pakistan's Peshawar
AFP

Security personnel make way for ambulances carrying injured blast victims outside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. At least 25 people were killed and 120 were injured in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan on January 30, a local government official said.

At least 17 people were killed and 70 others wounded after a powerful blast hit a mosque in Pakistan's northwest Peshawar city on Monday, police and hospital officials said.

Confirming the casualties, Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told Xinhua that the wounded, including policemen, were being treated at the medical facility, adding that over 15 people of the wounded were in critical condition.

According to the police officials in Peshawar, the nature of the blast was being determined, and further information would be shared after an investigation into the explosion.

Eyewitnesses from the area told Xinhua that it was a suicide attack, and the suicide bomber was in front rows of the worshippers when he blew himself up, killing and wounding dozens of people offering afternoon prayers in the mosque.

A portion of the mosque also collapsed and several people were believed to be buried under the collapsed building as a rescue operation was still underway, said the police.

Following the explosion, rescue teams, police and security forces reached the site and shifted the wounded people to the hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the bombing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     