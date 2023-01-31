﻿
News / World

Former world halfpipe champion Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan

Xinhua
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0
Former world halfpipe champion Kyle Smaine of the United States died in an avalanche in the backcountry of Japan's Nagano prefecture on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0
Former world halfpipe champion Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
IC

First Placed Kyle Smaine of USA pose on the podium after the Men's Freestyle Ski Halfpipe Final of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championship 2015 on January 22, 2015, in Kreischberg, Austria.

Former world halfpipe champion Kyle Smaine of the United States died in an avalanche in the backcountry of Japan's Nagano prefecture on Monday.

"Today we lost an incredible person, friend, skier and teammate to the mountains," the US Freeski team announced on social media. "Kyle Smaine was a world champion freeskier, loved exploring the mountains, was a fierce competitor but an even better person and friend."

Local police said that the 31-year-old, who won a freestyle skiing halfpipe gold medal at the 2015 world championships, was one of two men found dead in the avalanche.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     