WHO to hold an emergency meeting on E.Guinea Marburg outbreak

The WHO said it would hold an emergency meeting Tuesday after at least nine people died in Equatorial Guinea from Marburg haemorrhagic fever, a cousin of the Ebola virus.

The WHO said it would hold an emergency meeting Tuesday after at least nine people died in Equatorial Guinea from Marburg haemorrhagic fever, a cousin of the Ebola virus.

The World Health Organization "will convene an urgent meeting of the Marburg virus vaccine consortium (MARVAC) ... to discuss the new Marburg virus disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea," the UN health agency said in a statement, adding that the meeting would take place at 3pm (1400 GMT).