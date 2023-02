A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building on Wednesday, almost 222 hours after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey.

A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, almost 222 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Turkish media reported.

TV footage showed rescue workers carrying the woman, named Melike Imamoglu, strapped onto a stretcher, to an ambulance.