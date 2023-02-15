﻿
News / World

Lufthansa hit by major IT outage, flights cancelled

AFP
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-02-15       0
German carrier Lufthansa said Wednesday that IT problems were forcing it to cancel and delay flights across its different airlines, in what appeared to be a major outage.
AFP
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-02-15       0
Lufthansa hit by major IT outage, flights cancelled
Reuters

People wait at the airport after an IT fault at Germany's Lufthansa causes massive flight delays and disruptions in Frankfurt, Germany, on February 15.

German carrier Lufthansa said Wednesday that IT problems were forcing it to cancel and delay flights across its different airlines, in what appeared to be a major outage.

The company did not immediately specify which airports were affected but the departures board at its Frankfurt hub showed a slew of cancellations.

"Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage," the company tweeted.

"This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers."

Lufthansa is Europe's biggest airline group. It also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines.

"So far, we're not sure if Lufthansa (group) is the only one affected," a Lufthansa spokesman told AFP.

The group has assembled a crisis team that was racing to determine the cause and extent of the outage, he added.

Germany's Bild newspaper spoke of scenes of "chaos" at Frankfurt and Munich airport, reporting trouble with the check-in and boarding systems.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     