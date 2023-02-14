Nikki Haley announces 2024 US presidential bid

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced Tuesday she is running for president in 2024.

Reuters

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced Tuesday she is running for president in 2024, challenging fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump by proposing a "new generation" of leadership in Washington.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina and the daughter of Indian immigrants said in a video statement, adding: "It's time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose."