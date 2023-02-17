﻿
U.S. actress accuses Hollywood of systemic racism, "misogynoir": CNN

US actress Danielle Deadwyler has accused the Hollywood of systemic racism and 'misogynoir' after no black women were nominated for best actress at this year's Oscars.
US actress Danielle Deadwyler has accused the Hollywood of systemic racism and 'misogynoir' after no black women were nominated for best actress at this year's Oscars, CNN has reported.

Danielle Deadwyler was nominated for a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several other industry prizes for her powerful and moving performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in "Till," except one notable award: the Oscar.

"Deadwyler attributes the snub to systemic racism and 'misogynoir,' a term coined by the Black feminist scholar Moya Bailey to refer to a distinct form of misogyny experienced by Black women as a result of how their race and gender intersect," said the report.

"We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film, we're talking about misogynoir ... it comes in all kinds of ways," she was quoted as saying on an episode of the podcast "Kermode & Mayo's Take." "Whether it's direct or indirect, it impacts who we are."

Deadwyler wasn't the only Black woman snubbed for a best actress Academy Award nomination. Viola Davis, who starred in "The Woman King" and was also considered an Oscars frontrunner, wasn't nominated either, said the report.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has long had a diversity problem, and despite a record number of nominations for Asian actors and filmmakers this year, the organization once again came under fire for who it chose to honor and who it didn't," it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
